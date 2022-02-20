Previous
Beach walk with a photobomber by ludwigsdiana
Beach walk with a photobomber

It was partly cloudy and very warm when I decided to do a short walk on the beach. Pretty windy too and there were very few people out, I was quite delighted when this oyster catcher flew into the scene and landed close by.
20th February 2022 20th Feb 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
this is a lovely scene
February 20th, 2022  
