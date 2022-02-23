Sign up
Photo 1867
Clouds rolling down
over the Hottentots Holland mountains at Strand. They are right behind the Kogelberg mountain.
23rd February 2022
23rd Feb 22
3
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
5821
photos
306
followers
253
following
1860
1861
1862
1863
1864
1865
1866
1867
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
Special to me
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
16th February 2022 11:36am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
wind-blowing-a-gale
Joy's Focus
What a beautiful beach! It's like a postcard that says "Wish I were there". haha
February 23rd, 2022
narayani
Lovely shot
February 23rd, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
ooooh those clouds!
February 23rd, 2022
