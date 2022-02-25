Previous
Next
Ebb tide by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1869

Ebb tide

I loved the patterns the receding water was making in the sand, the gulls seemed to like it too.
25th February 2022 25th Feb 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
512% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

*lynn ace
beautifully composed and captured ... love the water on the sand and the gulls
February 25th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise