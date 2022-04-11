Sign up
Photo 1914
Such inquisitive little chicks
they stopped to watch me. Dad just wanted to walk on. Amazing how much smaller the one is.
11th April 2022
11th Apr 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Tags
thick-knees-dikkops-olive-grove
Elyse Klemchuk
They are so cute and Dad seems to be supervising them closely!
April 11th, 2022
