This is what awaits you by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1980

This is what awaits you

after the grand entrance of Waterford. A wonderful and peaceful courtyard with tables under the plain trees. That is the wine cellar straight ahead.
16th June 2022 16th Jun 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Jacqueline ace
How beautiful to sit there with a glass of wine!
June 16th, 2022  
