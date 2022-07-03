Previous
So aware of my shutter by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1997

that she stopped drinking and just stared up. The other visitors had cell phones, so I stood out like a sore thumb.

I had to maneuver my lens between 2 sets of fence which was quite tricky as the water basin was right next to the fence. I only took one more shot of her and moved on.
Diana

moni kozi ace
Holy guaccamole! Wonderful portrait
July 3rd, 2022  
