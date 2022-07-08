Previous
Next
Behind the scene by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2002

Behind the scene

at Delvera. As they were closed when I went there, I took a walk round to see what was at the back. I found this lovely scene with the old tractor behind some unused buildings. I took it into Topaz Studio and gave it a bit of impressions treatment.
8th July 2022 8th Jul 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
548% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise