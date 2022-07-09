Sign up
Photo 2003
Goliath
9th July 2022
9th Jul 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Special to me
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
drakenstein-lion-park
Diana
ace
He was lying in plain sight on his own in the long grass. I never saw him the last time as their enclosures are pretty large with many trees and shrubs.
July 9th, 2022
Lisa Poland
ace
Gorgeous shot.
July 9th, 2022
