Photo 2010
Simba
enjoying the sun on a cold day.
I know it must be boring as they almost all look alike, but I just want to fill the month.
16th July 2022
16th Jul 22
1
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
6392
photos
303
followers
243
following
550% complete
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
Special to me
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
park
,
drakenstein-lion
Issi Bannerman
ace
Simba looks just like one of these lion statues that some people have at the end of their driveways! What a beautiful animal.
July 16th, 2022
