Photo 2011
Free to roam
in a huge park with lovely vegetation, long grass to lie in and stunning views of mountains.
17th July 2022
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
Special to me
drakenstein-lion-park
Wylie
How fantastic, what a gorgeous beast. fav
July 17th, 2022
