Photo 2013
The stare
Eno just stood staring at me and I was glad that there were two sets of high fencing between us! I did not stay at her enclosure too long.
19th July 2022
19th Jul 22
2
0
Christina
She's looking hungry :)
July 19th, 2022
Babs
ace
She has definitely got her eye on you. Maybe she is thinking 'lunch'
July 19th, 2022
