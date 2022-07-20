Previous
Unusual sight by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2014

Unusual sight

As I was walking around in the lion park, I saw the train rushing past. I have been there so often and never seen one here before.
20th July 2022 20th Jul 22

Diana

Diana

