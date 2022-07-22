Sign up
Photo 2016
Sometimes well hidden
in the long grass. It was partly still wet from the dew when I arrived. I wonder if they do not feel the cold, it is pretty chilly at night but fortunately warms up during the day.
22nd July 2022
22nd Jul 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Tags
lion-park
Desi
Oh how magical. Lovely - although clear in your shot I know how difficult it can be to spot them lying still in the grass
July 22nd, 2022
