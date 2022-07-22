Previous
Next
Sometimes well hidden by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2016

Sometimes well hidden

in the long grass. It was partly still wet from the dew when I arrived. I wonder if they do not feel the cold, it is pretty chilly at night but fortunately warms up during the day.
22nd July 2022 22nd Jul 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
552% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Desi
Oh how magical. Lovely - although clear in your shot I know how difficult it can be to spot them lying still in the grass
July 22nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise