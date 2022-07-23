Sign up
Photo 2017
A very tired Lion
he did not open his eyes once while I stood watching him. Even the shutter noise did not bother him.
23rd July 2022
23rd Jul 22
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Photo Details
Tags
lion-park
winghong_ho
He may have familiar with your presence and the noise of shutter sound. :-)
July 23rd, 2022
Christina
Too busy sunning himself!
July 23rd, 2022
Babs
ace
He is probably meditating
July 23rd, 2022
Leave a Comment
