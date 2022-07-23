Previous
A very tired Lion by ludwigsdiana
A very tired Lion

he did not open his eyes once while I stood watching him. Even the shutter noise did not bother him.
23rd July 2022 23rd Jul 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
winghong_ho
He may have familiar with your presence and the noise of shutter sound. :-)
July 23rd, 2022  
Christina
Too busy sunning himself!
July 23rd, 2022  
Babs ace
He is probably meditating
July 23rd, 2022  
