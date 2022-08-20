Previous
Looking down by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2045

Looking down

from the wine tasting area at Ouverture towards the hills of Stellenbosch. Table Mountain in the far left corner. Hidden valley is also famous for their olive oil and products. Those are all olive trees below the wall.
20th August 2022 20th Aug 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
