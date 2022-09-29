Previous
A wine estate in the middle of nowhere by ludwigsdiana
A wine estate in the middle of nowhere

making great wines, olive and lavender oils. The rows of trees are olive trees with the vines in the middle, and a herd of sheep happily grazing.

Last year the blue Cranes were all there too.
Diana

@ludwigsdiana
