Photo 2085
A wine estate in the middle of nowhere
making great wines, olive and lavender oils. The rows of trees are olive trees with the vines in the middle, and a herd of sheep happily grazing.
Last year the blue Cranes were all there too.
29th September 2022
29th Sep 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Special to me
Tags
overberg
,
-on-the-national-road
