Photo 2128
Lighting reflections
of the concert in the cathedral taken with my cell. The 1682 behind the stage is when the wine farm was founded.
It was beautiful to see the different colours and moods for each song reflected in the foil on the top and sides.
Every time there was a breeze, there was a wavy movement too.
11th November 2022
11th Nov 22
5
2
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
6866
photos
302
followers
212
following
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
Special to me
Camera
SM-G950F
Taken
9th November 2022 7:41pm
Tags
blaauwklippen-concert
Susan Wakely
ace
A fabulous effect from the reflections.
November 11th, 2022
ClearDay
ace
That's a really cool shot and venue
November 11th, 2022
Valerie Chesney
ace
Wonderful capture & reflections.
November 11th, 2022
Babs
ace
What a great shot. It must have been a fabulous concert in a wonderful location fav
November 11th, 2022
Casablanca
ace
This is gorgeous
November 11th, 2022
