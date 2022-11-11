Previous
Next
Lighting reflections by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2128

Lighting reflections

of the concert in the cathedral taken with my cell. The 1682 behind the stage is when the wine farm was founded.

It was beautiful to see the different colours and moods for each song reflected in the foil on the top and sides.

Every time there was a breeze, there was a wavy movement too.
11th November 2022 11th Nov 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
583% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
A fabulous effect from the reflections.
November 11th, 2022  
ClearDay ace
That's a really cool shot and venue
November 11th, 2022  
Valerie Chesney ace
Wonderful capture & reflections.
November 11th, 2022  
Babs ace
What a great shot. It must have been a fabulous concert in a wonderful location fav
November 11th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
This is gorgeous
November 11th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise