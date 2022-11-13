Previous
Natures Lace by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2130

Natures Lace

There are so many under the bush, but I had to bring this one inside as it it much too windy.
13th November 2022 13th Nov 22

Diana

winghong_ho
Beautiful capture. It is a very nice subject with reflection under the light.
November 13th, 2022  
Babs ace
How beautiful, we never see them here unfortunately. They make ideal photo subjects fav
November 13th, 2022  
