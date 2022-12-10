Previous
Reflections by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2157

Reflections

of sky and mountains in the door to the winery we visited.
10th December 2022 10th Dec 22

Diana

Photo Details

Desi
What a lovely clean and bright image
December 10th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
Love the red door
December 10th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Great colours and reflections.
December 10th, 2022  
