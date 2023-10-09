Previous
Watching and waiting by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2460

Watching and waiting

All the time I was there, not once did he see anything worth swooping down for.

Just a pity he was so far away and chose a tree full of thin branches to sit on.
9th October 2023 9th Oct 23

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Louise & Ken
Surely you're not saying that you find this a less-than-perfect picture! It's wonderful!!!
October 9th, 2023  
*lynn ace
gorgeous bird
October 9th, 2023  
