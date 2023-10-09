Sign up
Photo 2460
Watching and waiting
All the time I was there, not once did he see anything worth swooping down for.
Just a pity he was so far away and chose a tree full of thin branches to sit on.
9th October 2023
9th Oct 23
2
2
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8168
photos
308
followers
175
following
Tags
malachite-kingfisher
Louise & Ken
Surely you're not saying that you find this a less-than-perfect picture! It's wonderful!!!
October 9th, 2023
*lynn
ace
gorgeous bird
October 9th, 2023
