Thirsty flowers by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2612

Thirsty flowers

The previous one died on me last year as I did not water it enough.

I learned my lesson and am looking after this one by watering daily.
9th March 2024 9th Mar 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
