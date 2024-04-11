Previous
Fungi on all sides of the tree by ludwigsdiana
Fungi on all sides of the tree

A still cannot believe that I have never seen it there before.
11th April 2024 11th Apr 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
narayani ace
Fabulous
April 11th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Maybe different weather conditions?
April 11th, 2024  
