Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2648
More natures lace
My physalis plant has unfortunately died which means that I urgently need a new one as we also enjoy the fruit.
14th April 2024
14th Apr 24
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8920
photos
299
followers
142
following
725% complete
View this month »
2641
2642
2643
2644
2645
2646
2647
2648
Latest from all albums
2648
966
967
2655
2647
2649
2648
2650
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
Special to me
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
physalis
Joy's Focus
ace
Gorgeous image! I am just amazed at the lace pattern by nature.
April 14th, 2024
Louise & Ken
ace
I miss having a bunch of these on the side table in Lunenburg! They looked pretty through the stages over several years!
April 14th, 2024
haskar
ace
Beautiful details and reflections. I'm sorry to hear that your plant has died. I hope the new one will take off and produce lots of beautiful fruit.
April 14th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close