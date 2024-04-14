Previous
More natures lace by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2648

More natures lace

My physalis plant has unfortunately died which means that I urgently need a new one as we also enjoy the fruit.
14th April 2024 14th Apr 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Photo Details

Joy's Focus ace
Gorgeous image! I am just amazed at the lace pattern by nature.
April 14th, 2024  
Louise & Ken ace
I miss having a bunch of these on the side table in Lunenburg! They looked pretty through the stages over several years!
April 14th, 2024  
haskar ace
Beautiful details and reflections. I'm sorry to hear that your plant has died. I hope the new one will take off and produce lots of beautiful fruit.
April 14th, 2024  
