More grapes by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2649

More grapes

hanging quite high up under the leaves to protect them from the sun. The ones at the bottom seem to have had a bit too much.
15th April 2024 15th Apr 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Dianne
They look delicious.
April 15th, 2024  
Rob Z
They make a lovely colour combination
April 15th, 2024  
haskar
Beautiful composition and colours. Are grapes intended for wine production as tasty as those intended for direct consumption?
April 15th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd
Such lovely bloom and colour hues to the grapes - so lovely amongst the green leaves !
April 15th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman
Such lovely colours. Gorgeous looking grapes.
April 15th, 2024  
Christina
Some very full bunches there.
April 15th, 2024  
