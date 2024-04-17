Previous
Some were good enough to pick by ludwigsdiana
Some were good enough to pick

so I picked some and marinated it with garlic, lemon and herbs. They should be ready in about 6 weeks.
Diana

Annie D ace
oooh yummo!
I love olives - green, black, dried however they come - I always have olives in the house
April 17th, 2024  
