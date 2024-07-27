Sign up
Previous
Photo 2752
Still in full bloom
regardless of our stormy weather.
Today is another day where I will not put my foot out the door.
27th July 2024
27th Jul 24
2
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9302
photos
297
followers
152
following
753% complete
2745
2746
2747
2748
2749
2750
2751
2752
2752
2759
1036
2753
2751
1037
2754
2752
Views
14
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Special to me
Tags
camelia
Issi Bannerman
ace
Sounds like you're not having great weather at the moment. Ours has improved a little, but it's still not summer weather yet! Beautiful image.
July 27th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Great edit Diana. Rainy and wet here so, likewise, spending the day indoors.
July 27th, 2024
