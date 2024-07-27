Previous
Still in full bloom by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2752

Still in full bloom

regardless of our stormy weather.

Today is another day where I will not put my foot out the door.
27th July 2024 27th Jul 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Issi Bannerman ace
Sounds like you're not having great weather at the moment. Ours has improved a little, but it's still not summer weather yet! Beautiful image.
July 27th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Great edit Diana. Rainy and wet here so, likewise, spending the day indoors.
July 27th, 2024  
