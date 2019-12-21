Previous
Next
A summer bloom by maggiemae
Photo 2921

A summer bloom

Christmas is creeping up with wonderful choral music and great stories of giving. I’m always sorry after Xmas that no carols are sung!

We have two magnolia flowers on our huge tree that have suddenly arrived.

Thankful for:
John used the bandicoot method of obtaining some very new potatoes for our Christmas meal.
21st December 2019 21st Dec 19

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
In August 2019 I reached 3900 photos - but who's counting! Quality not Quantity! It's 2019 and I am now in my 9th...
800% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Margo Sayer ace
Bandicoot? Have just looked to find out what it is. Having discovered that it's a small, shy animal..can you please explain to me what the 'bandicoot method' is?
December 21st, 2019  
Nina Ganci
agree, does sound interesting, Bandicoot method.

Beautiful mangolian flower
December 21st, 2019  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A beautiful presentation of your Magnolia blossom against the bokeh background ! Yes - the Bandicoot method intrigues me too !!!!
December 21st, 2019  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise