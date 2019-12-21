Sign up
Photo 2921
A summer bloom
Christmas is creeping up with wonderful choral music and great stories of giving. I’m always sorry after Xmas that no carols are sung!
We have two magnolia flowers on our huge tree that have suddenly arrived.
Thankful for:
John used the bandicoot method of obtaining some very new potatoes for our Christmas meal.
21st December 2019
21st Dec 19
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
In August 2019 I reached 3900 photos - but who's counting! Quality not Quantity! It's 2019 and I am now in my 9th...
4046
photos
258
followers
126
following
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
21st December 2019 11:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
magnolia
Margo Sayer
ace
Bandicoot? Have just looked to find out what it is. Having discovered that it's a small, shy animal..can you please explain to me what the 'bandicoot method' is?
December 21st, 2019
Nina Ganci
agree, does sound interesting, Bandicoot method.
Beautiful mangolian flower
December 21st, 2019
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A beautiful presentation of your Magnolia blossom against the bokeh background ! Yes - the Bandicoot method intrigues me too !!!!
December 21st, 2019
