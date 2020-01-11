Previous
Bringing up babies by maggiemae
Photo 2942

Bringing up babies

Another nest just outside the front door in amongst the wisteria! I guess Mrs Thrush thought to herself, no-one is coming up to this door so it will be safe! Probably right except for the occasional courier.
Thankful for:
We got into our cocktail cabinet - not literally, but put a heap of glasses that we didn't use into the second hand box and chucked all our miniatures out - just on to a tray to look at. There were a few that had screw tops and I think our sons a long way back had emptied these ones!
11th January 2020 11th Jan 20

Maggiemae

@maggiemae
In August 2019 I reached 3900 photos - but who's counting! Quality not Quantity! It's 2019 and I am now in my 9th...
julia ace
I was watching a blackbird family today .. Did you Son's replace the contents with cold tea... best you go and check ...
January 11th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
Nope - you shook them and they were completely empty! I'm glad you had blackbirds - their song is supreme!
January 11th, 2020  
Diana ace
The nest looks lovely nestled in the greenery. Also good to clear out what is not in use anymore. Unfortunately I tend to fill the space with new stuff ;-)
January 11th, 2020  
Pam Knowler ace
I used to get a thrush family in my garden all the time but haven’t seen them for years now. Such a beautiful bird! I am also having a clear out of my kitchen cupboards. I seem to have lots of herbs and spices I have bought for a particular recipe and never used again and now all out of date! Time to make some space!
January 11th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
@pamknowler I agree - even dried herbs lose their vital flavour! Now I have another clearance to go!
January 11th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
@ludwigsdiana I've got so old, Diana - that I'm doing this with my wardrobe! If I haven't worn it for a year - its out!
January 11th, 2020  
