Bringing up babies

Another nest just outside the front door in amongst the wisteria! I guess Mrs Thrush thought to herself, no-one is coming up to this door so it will be safe! Probably right except for the occasional courier.

Thankful for:

We got into our cocktail cabinet - not literally, but put a heap of glasses that we didn't use into the second hand box and chucked all our miniatures out - just on to a tray to look at. There were a few that had screw tops and I think our sons a long way back had emptied these ones!