Photo 2943
A new poppy
Chance to compare cameras. the top one is using my X-T20 fujifilm. The bottom one is my iPhone 11. Pro. I'm learning.
Thankful for:'
A real summer day - sun, warmth, hardly any wind. And.. David Attenborough!
12th January 2020
12th Jan 20
1
0
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
In August 2019 I reached 3900 photos - but who's counting! Quality not Quantity! It's 2019 and I am now in my 9th...
4069
photos
260
followers
124
following
806% complete
Tags
poppy
,
compare
julia
ace
Like the fuji one ... Has been a great day .. real summer.. Yes I am watching David Attenborough as well ..
January 12th, 2020
