A new poppy by maggiemae
Photo 2943

A new poppy

Chance to compare cameras. the top one is using my X-T20 fujifilm. The bottom one is my iPhone 11. Pro. I'm learning.
Thankful for:'
A real summer day - sun, warmth, hardly any wind. And.. David Attenborough!
12th January 2020 12th Jan 20

Photo Details

julia ace
Like the fuji one ... Has been a great day .. real summer.. Yes I am watching David Attenborough as well ..
January 12th, 2020  
