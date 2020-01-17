Too soon..

I photographed the two babies in their nest this morning. In the late afternoon, small thumps just outside our front door! Both of them had decided to leave the nest! As you can see, no wings to fly, no tail to help the flying! John captured one and tried to put her back in the nest but she immediately jumped right out!

Their loud cheeps signified where they were in amongst the foliage.

The top of the head is missing here but I like the fluffiness of their feathering.

Thankful for:

Another freebie Friday - at the local Club - the dessert today was waffles, cream and berries!