Previous
Next
Too soon.. by maggiemae
Photo 2948

Too soon..

I photographed the two babies in their nest this morning. In the late afternoon, small thumps just outside our front door! Both of them had decided to leave the nest! As you can see, no wings to fly, no tail to help the flying! John captured one and tried to put her back in the nest but she immediately jumped right out!
Their loud cheeps signified where they were in amongst the foliage.
The top of the head is missing here but I like the fluffiness of their feathering.
Thankful for:
Another freebie Friday - at the local Club - the dessert today was waffles, cream and berries!
17th January 2020 17th Jan 20

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
In August 2019 I reached 3900 photos - but who's counting! Quality not Quantity! It's 2019 and I am now in my 9th...
807% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise