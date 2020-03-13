Previous
Next
Last of the sunflower by maggiemae
Photo 3004

Last of the sunflower

A single stalk with a sunflower on the end that was planted by nature, waved around in the gentle wind. I had to capture it as it flew from side to side.

Thankful for:
friendship - cemented whether in the supermarket, or in a public arena -chance meetings.
13th March 2020 13th Mar 20

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
In August 2019 I reached 3900 photos - but who's counting! Quality not Quantity! It's 2019 and I am now in my 9th...
823% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise