Photo 3005
A weed
Even weeds can have beauty! This forgotten property near us is full of weeds.
Thankful for:
In this age of Coronavirus it is so good to connect with all round the world without a problem.
14th March 2020
14th Mar 20
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
In August 2019 I reached 3900 photos - but who's counting! Quality not Quantity! It's 2019 and I am now in my 9th...
4140
photos
259
followers
129
following
823% complete
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
14th March 2020 2:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
weed
