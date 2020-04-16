Previous
Steam by maggiemae
Photo 3038

Steam

Wanted to see how I could capture steam. It was our morning tea and was sitting in the early sun. Once I cropped and organised the shot, I could then see the dancing shadows!
Thankful for:
Imagination and a history of dance!
Maggiemae

In August 2019 I reached 3900 photos - but who's counting! Quality not Quantity! It's 2020 and I am now in my 10th...
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely capture of the steam - I can see a rampant horse on his hind legs boogieing with a ghostly figure -- Steam , flames and clouds are wonderful to use one's imagination !
April 16th, 2020  
Clare Gadsby ace
that's rather lovely maggie!
April 16th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
@beryl Mine is a boogie dancing figure on the right and your rampant horse on the left, Beryl!
April 16th, 2020  
Liana Bull ace
Very cool image
April 16th, 2020  
