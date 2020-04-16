Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3038
Steam
Wanted to see how I could capture steam. It was our morning tea and was sitting in the early sun. Once I cropped and organised the shot, I could then see the dancing shadows!
Thankful for:
Imagination and a history of dance!
16th April 2020
16th Apr 20
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
In August 2019 I reached 3900 photos - but who's counting! Quality not Quantity! It's 2020 and I am now in my 10th...
4173
photos
254
followers
121
following
832% complete
3031
3032
3033
3034
3035
3036
3037
3038
Views
8
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
X-T20
Taken
16th April 2020 8:46am
Tags
steam on the early morning tea
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely capture of the steam - I can see a rampant horse on his hind legs boogieing with a ghostly figure -- Steam , flames and clouds are wonderful to use one's imagination !
April 16th, 2020
Clare Gadsby
ace
that's rather lovely maggie!
April 16th, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
@beryl
Mine is a boogie dancing figure on the right and your rampant horse on the left, Beryl!
April 16th, 2020
Liana Bull
ace
Very cool image
April 16th, 2020
