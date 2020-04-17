Sign up
Photo 3039
Youth
This is the title of this painting that I found in a book of NZ paintings and is by Els Noordhof, painted in 1976. I really love it! It has a magical and mysterious look.
Thankful for:
Google to teach me how to best photograph a painting.!
17th April 2020
17th Apr 20
Maggiemae
@maggiemae
In August 2019 I reached 3900 photos - but who's counting! Quality not Quantity! It's 2020 and I am now in my 10th...
Tags
nz paintings
