Previous
Next
Simple.. by maggiemae
Photo 3055

Simple..

and maybe not so simple... !
This is a IMM.. Intentional Moon Movement.
Mind you it could be marshmallows arriving from above!
Thankful for;
Looking forward to a new meal and the planning of!
3rd May 2020 3rd May 20

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
In August 2019 I reached 3900 photos - but who's counting! Quality not Quantity! It's 2020 and I am now in my 10th...
836% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise