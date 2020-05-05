Previous
Next
Fiddling with a selfie by maggiemae
Photo 3057

Fiddling with a selfie

I wanted a model to photograph from the side and only one put her hand up! It was me.
My hair is growing but apart from that wanted to use textures in a photo.
Thankful for:
I may look sad,... but I'm not! Got everything I want in this day and age!
5th May 2020 5th May 20

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
In August 2019 I reached 3900 photos - but who's counting! Quality not Quantity! It's 2020 and I am now in my 10th...
837% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise