Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3057
Fiddling with a selfie
I wanted a model to photograph from the side and only one put her hand up! It was me.
My hair is growing but apart from that wanted to use textures in a photo.
Thankful for:
I may look sad,... but I'm not! Got everything I want in this day and age!
5th May 2020
5th May 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
In August 2019 I reached 3900 photos - but who's counting! Quality not Quantity! It's 2020 and I am now in my 10th...
4193
photos
253
followers
122
following
837% complete
View this month »
3050
3051
3052
3053
3054
3055
3056
3057
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Taken
5th May 2020 12:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
selfie
,
from the side'
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close