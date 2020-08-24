Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3168
Foggy views
Fog again today - I stood outside our property waiting for a car with lights on to come towards me. My slippers got wet waiting!
Thankful for:
I didn't have my dressing gown on as well as my slippers!
24th August 2020
24th Aug 20
Maggiemae
