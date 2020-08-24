Previous
Next
Foggy views by maggiemae
Photo 3168

Foggy views

Fog again today - I stood outside our property waiting for a car with lights on to come towards me. My slippers got wet waiting!
Thankful for:
I didn't have my dressing gown on as well as my slippers!
24th August 2020 24th Aug 20

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
In August 2019 I reached 3900 photos - but who's counting! Quality not Quantity! It's 2020 and I am now in my 10th...
867% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise