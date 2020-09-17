Our Australian Import

The waratah was here when we came to this property and quite special. Not easy to grow as we found when we tried to grow another. It didn't survive.

The flowers start to display their candle-like shapes around now and it is sometimes known as the Christmas Flower. We counted 25 of these flowers yesterday.

Thankful for:

A new fuel for our woodturner - compressed sawdust. Would save on so much - stacking, splinters, carrying it into the lounge etc. John of course has to monitor BTW output, price, etc. Lets hope it pans out.