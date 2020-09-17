Previous
Next
Our Australian Import by maggiemae
Photo 3192

Our Australian Import

The waratah was here when we came to this property and quite special. Not easy to grow as we found when we tried to grow another. It didn't survive.
The flowers start to display their candle-like shapes around now and it is sometimes known as the Christmas Flower. We counted 25 of these flowers yesterday.
Thankful for:
A new fuel for our woodturner - compressed sawdust. Would save on so much - stacking, splinters, carrying it into the lounge etc. John of course has to monitor BTW output, price, etc. Lets hope it pans out.
17th September 2020 17th Sep 20

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
In August 2019 I reached 3900 photos - but who's counting! Quality not Quantity! It's 2020 and I am now in my 10th...
874% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wylie ace
well done, I've never been brave enough for a Waratah.
September 17th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely capture of this flowering plant -great dof
September 17th, 2020  
Dianne
It is going to be quite a picture when all those buds come out.
September 17th, 2020  
Babs ace
It is so pretty. I believe the waratah is the floral emblem of New South Wales
September 17th, 2020  
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful flower. Never heard the name. The leaves look familiar to me.
September 17th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise