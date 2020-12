diaries...

The top shelf, my diaries from 1993 to 2015 plus a few travel diaries. I have others up to 2020 but not the same size - each one here is a 5 year diary. Couldn't buy them lately.

On the underneath, my Mother's diaries from 1971 to 1988. I have read parts of them and its like being with her again. Not all light and laughter - she had many stages in her life. Married twice, so many families.