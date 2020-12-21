Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3287
New Ideas
...looking for new ideas and this one seemed to work. Oil, water, a CD disk and light.
Thankful for:
Drizzle, cold meant an indoor day. Just what we both needed to recover some more!
21st December 2020
21st Dec 20
2
0
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
In August 2019 I reached 3900 photos - but who's counting! Quality not Quantity! It's 2020 and I am now in my 10th...
4450
photos
241
followers
141
following
900% complete
View this month »
3280
3281
3282
3283
3284
3285
3286
3287
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T20
Taken
21st December 2020 3:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
and
,
oil
,
water'
Sally Ings
ace
Nice close up. Cool rainbow effect
December 21st, 2020
Issi Bannerman
ace
Cute and colourful!
December 21st, 2020
