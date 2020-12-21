Previous
New Ideas by maggiemae
Photo 3287

New Ideas

...looking for new ideas and this one seemed to work. Oil, water, a CD disk and light.
Thankful for:
Drizzle, cold meant an indoor day. Just what we both needed to recover some more!
Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
In August 2019 I reached 3900 photos - but who's counting! Quality not Quantity! It's 2020 and I am now in my 10th...
Photo Details

Sally Ings ace
Nice close up. Cool rainbow effect
December 21st, 2020  
Issi Bannerman ace
Cute and colourful!
December 21st, 2020  
