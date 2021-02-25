Previous
Thanks to Katy @grammyn by maggiemae
Photo 3353

Thanks to Katy @grammyn

I got my paints out from the garage. Half of them were stiff with age (like we will be soon) but I put my paintbrush down the opening.
I liked this image to paint and it came with these words:
"Its scary to think that one day, we are going to have to live without our Mother or Father, or sister or brother, or husband or wife. Or that one day we are going to have to walk this earth without our Best Friend by our side, or them without us. Appreciate your loved ones while you can because none of us are going to be here forever!"
Thankful for : that thought!
and thanks, Katy! @grammyn
Diana ace
Such a wonderful image and great words. One needs to think about them more often!
February 25th, 2021  
Wylie ace
Very true
February 25th, 2021  
