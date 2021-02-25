Thanks to Katy @grammyn

I got my paints out from the garage. Half of them were stiff with age (like we will be soon) but I put my paintbrush down the opening.
I liked this image to paint and it came with these words:
"Its scary to think that one day, we are going to have to live without our Mother or Father, or sister or brother, or husband or wife. Or that one day we are going to have to walk this earth without our Best Friend by our side, or them without us. Appreciate your loved ones while you can because none of us are going to be here forever!"
Thankful for : that thought!
and thanks, Katy! @grammyn