Photo 3354
Free dessert
I can't help taking a photo of good food! This is at our club where on Fridays they offer a free dessert! Always good! Needless to say we don't feel hungry for the rest of the day!
Thankful for:
The whole afternoon to recover.
26th February 2021
26th Feb 21
2
0
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
In August 2019 I reached 3900 photos - but who's counting! Quality not Quantity! It's 2020 and I am now in my 10th...
4524
photos
243
followers
139
following
918% complete
View this month »
3347
3348
3349
3350
3351
3352
3353
3354
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
26th February 2021 1:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shortcake
,
apricot
Dianne
Yum - a lovely combination of apricot and passion fruit.
February 26th, 2021
Maggiemae
ace
@dide
Yes, they seemed to go so well together and the shortcrust was just the best!
February 26th, 2021
