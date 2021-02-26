Previous
Free dessert by maggiemae
Photo 3354

Free dessert

I can't help taking a photo of good food! This is at our club where on Fridays they offer a free dessert! Always good! Needless to say we don't feel hungry for the rest of the day!
Thankful for:
The whole afternoon to recover.
26th February 2021 26th Feb 21

Maggiemae

Dianne
Yum - a lovely combination of apricot and passion fruit.
February 26th, 2021  
Maggiemae ace
@dide Yes, they seemed to go so well together and the shortcrust was just the best!
February 26th, 2021  
