Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3355
Climbing rose
It doesn't have the stem strength of other roses - I suppose that's why it needs a trellis to climb.
Its a particularly beautifully petalled rose with a delicate scent!
Thankful for:
A great FaceTime with son in Japan!
27th February 2021
27th Feb 21
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
In August 2019 I reached 3900 photos - but who's counting! Quality not Quantity! It's 2020 and I am now in my 10th...
4525
photos
243
followers
139
following
919% complete
View this month »
3348
3349
3350
3351
3352
3353
3354
3355
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T20
Taken
27th February 2021 1:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rose
Wylie
ace
Interesting processing and the way its enhanced the layering of the petals.
February 27th, 2021
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
I like the simplify edits, and those bold primary colors--beautiful!
February 27th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close