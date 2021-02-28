Previous
said, Mrs Owl to Mr Owl.. by maggiemae
said, Mrs Owl to Mr Owl..

I'm not sure I'm going to bed with you, mate - covered in spiders web - a spider might run up my ..whatever!
Thankful for:
The umbrella didn't help but they didn't mind!
Maggiemae

In August 2019 I reached 3900 photos - but who's counting! Quality not Quantity! It's 2020 and I am now in my 10th...
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, that's cool. I like the colours!
February 28th, 2021  
