An adaption by maggiemae
An adaption

of a hot day and wind blowing the curtains in our bedroom inwards. It took a while to get the shot organised.
Thankful for:
I made a huge bowl of cole slaw and now its lasted for over 3 days, including lunch and dinner!
3rd March 2021 3rd Mar 21

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2021 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as has those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
aikiuser (jenn)
Trippy cool!
March 3rd, 2021  
