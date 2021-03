The Casino Walk

Taken at the Dunedin Casino where we lost all our money - well what we were prepared to spend. You don't use coins now - its tickets. Lost all the fun of it - putting coins in the slot and the noise of all the coins falling into the receptacle. This was actually a video which wouldn't load on to this site.

Thankful for:'

Our hotel room was in the same building so we didn't have to go outside into the cold and rainy night!