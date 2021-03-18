Previous
Next
Late afternoon by maggiemae
Photo 3374

Late afternoon

This rose branch leaned out over the lawn and the wind was not too strong. The scene was just asking for bokeh in the late afternoon sun.
Thankful for:
I hope I won't be arrested for finishing a box of chocolates!
18th March 2021 18th Mar 21

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2021 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as has those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
924% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

aikiuser (jenn) ace
Beautiful! ...And it's a good thing about chocolate boxes, I'd be in jail by now.
March 18th, 2021  
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful light in this image, and some nice bokeh in the background!
March 18th, 2021  
Maggiemae ace
@aikiuser I guess its the chocolate cop who will get you in the end!
March 18th, 2021  
Valerie Chesney ace
A charming rose with gorgeous lighting..Love the bokeh...
March 18th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise