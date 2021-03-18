Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3374
Late afternoon
This rose branch leaned out over the lawn and the wind was not too strong. The scene was just asking for bokeh in the late afternoon sun.
Thankful for:
I hope I won't be arrested for finishing a box of chocolates!
18th March 2021
18th Mar 21
4
0
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2021 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as has those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
4546
photos
241
followers
138
following
924% complete
3367
3368
3369
3370
3371
3372
3373
3374
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
X-T20
Taken
18th March 2021 3:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
roses
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Beautiful! ...And it's a good thing about chocolate boxes, I'd be in jail by now.
March 18th, 2021
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful light in this image, and some nice bokeh in the background!
March 18th, 2021
Maggiemae
ace
@aikiuser
I guess its the chocolate cop who will get you in the end!
March 18th, 2021
Valerie Chesney
ace
A charming rose with gorgeous lighting..Love the bokeh...
March 18th, 2021
