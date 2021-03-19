Sign up
Photo 3375
Fox fur
It was my mother's and I imagine she had it around her shoulders in the '1940's! It is silky and so soft I just love handling it.
Thankful for:
The ability to change one's plans in an instant!
19th March 2021
19th Mar 21
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2021 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as has those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
Tags
fox
,
fur
