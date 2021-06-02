Sign up
Photo 3450
This is...
a nice clear focus on the bark of a tree. Behind, is a blurred photo of a tui singing its heart out!
Right above me but my camera wouldn't focus between the branches.
Happy about;
Starting my new novel 'The Missing Sister' by Lucinda Riley!
2nd June 2021
2nd Jun 21
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2021 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
