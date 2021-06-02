Previous
Next
This is... by maggiemae
Photo 3450

This is...

a nice clear focus on the bark of a tree. Behind, is a blurred photo of a tui singing its heart out!

Right above me but my camera wouldn't focus between the branches.

Happy about;
Starting my new novel 'The Missing Sister' by Lucinda Riley!
2nd June 2021 2nd Jun 21

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2021 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
945% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise