Autumn golds continue by maggiemae
Autumn golds continue

From our bedroom, I did like the lavender beside the golden leaves of the wisteria, falling all the time.
The world is available on News, internet, phone!
3rd June 2021 3rd Jun 21

Maggiemae

@maggiemae
Its now 2021 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
KazzaMazoo
You do have a beautiful view :) Lovely autumn golds.
June 3rd, 2021  
