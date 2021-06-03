Sign up
Photo 3451
Autumn golds continue
From our bedroom, I did like the lavender beside the golden leaves of the wisteria, falling all the time.
Thankful for:
The world is available on News, internet, phone!
3rd June 2021
3rd Jun 21
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2021 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
Photo Details
Tags
wisteria
KazzaMazoo
You do have a beautiful view :) Lovely autumn golds.
June 3rd, 2021
